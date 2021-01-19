Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.07.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $144.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,930. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,309.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $149.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.00 and its 200-day moving average is $116.94.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $2,195,408.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $681,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,749. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,126,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,423,000 after purchasing an additional 50,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,054,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,981,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313,423 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.