Fusion Trading 15.6% Higher This Week (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. One Fusion token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fusion has a market cap of $9.89 million and $1.22 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Fusion

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 66,211,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,641,878 tokens. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the exchanges listed above.

