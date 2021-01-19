Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.60

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.60 and last traded at $81.51, with a volume of 97915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 96.51 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.37.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $122.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. FACTORIAL MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

