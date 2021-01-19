FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) Issued By National Bank Financial

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) in a report issued on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.35.

Shares of GWO stock opened at C$31.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$27.37. The stock has a market cap of C$29.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.53. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1 year low of C$18.88 and a 1 year high of C$35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 17.99 and a current ratio of 21.55.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO) (TSE:GWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$13.74 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Arshil Jamal purchased 23,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$27.16 per share, with a total value of C$627,338.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$627,338.25. Also, Director James Mahase Singh purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.85 per share, with a total value of C$50,745.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$528,345.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.438 per share. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO.TO)’s payout ratio is 63.01%.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

