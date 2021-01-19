FY2020 EPS Estimates for LafargeHolcim Ltd Lifted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

LafargeHolcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for LafargeHolcim in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LafargeHolcim’s FY2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

HCMLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LafargeHolcim in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

HCMLY opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. LafargeHolcim has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

