FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Boosted by National Bank Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.35. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) alerts:

SLF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their target price on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.31.

SLF stock opened at C$60.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$35.57 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 6,615.27, a current ratio of 7,033.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$57.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of C$35.43 and a 12-month high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter.

In other Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.36%.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.