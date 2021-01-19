FY2021 Earnings Forecast for HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for HeidelbergCement in a report released on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HeidelbergCement’s FY2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on HDELY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeidelbergCement has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDELY opened at $16.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.48. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $16.80.

About HeidelbergCement

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

