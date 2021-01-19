Gala Hits Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gala has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Gala has a market cap of $8.00 million and $23,623.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00045348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.56 or 0.00117625 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.63 or 0.00250451 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,142.91 or 0.97118078 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Gala Token Trading

Gala can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

