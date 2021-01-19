Galantas Gold (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Shares Up 30.7%

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) shares shot up 30.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 4,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22.

Galantas Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GALKF)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. The company owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Galantas Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galantas Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.