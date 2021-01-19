Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $85.50 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

GLPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Galapagos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Galapagos from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Galapagos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.71.

Shares of GLPG stock traded up $7.73 on Tuesday, hitting $107.74. The company had a trading volume of 10,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,290. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.52. Galapagos has a twelve month low of $93.01 and a twelve month high of $274.03.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $168.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 70.67% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Galapagos will post -6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 265.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galapagos by 18.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

