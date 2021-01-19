Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 30,000 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 2.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $13,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Security Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

EMR stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 63,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $37.75 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The company has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

