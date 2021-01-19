Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Buys 697 Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

XSD stock traded up $6.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $189.49. 15,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,660. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $68.95 and a 52-week high of $188.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.01 and its 200 day moving average is $138.18.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.