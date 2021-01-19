Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,317,000. Activision Blizzard makes up about 1.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,696,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,670,000 after purchasing an additional 563,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,467,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,143,000 after acquiring an additional 326,860 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,541,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,537,000 after acquiring an additional 318,435 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,085,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,710,000 after acquiring an additional 56,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 156.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,541 shares in the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATVI traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,376. The stock has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $92.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.74.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATVI. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.86.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $5,918,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,055,750 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

