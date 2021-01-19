Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,056 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,669,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,416,000 after purchasing an additional 788,703 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Garmin by 5,701.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 324,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,774,000 after buying an additional 318,819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Garmin by 171.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 344,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,859,000 after buying an additional 217,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Garmin by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,924,000 after buying an additional 196,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Garmin by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,921,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,275,000 after buying an additional 194,108 shares during the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of GRMN traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.73. 23,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $123.55.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

