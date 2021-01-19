GATX (GATX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GATX (NYSE:GATX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, analysts expect GATX to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE GATX opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $90.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. GATX’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.60.

In other GATX news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $342,967.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,276 shares in the company, valued at $529,380.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 3,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $261,610.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,593.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,386 shares of company stock worth $2,129,914. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

