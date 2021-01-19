Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Down 22.0% in December

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 569,800 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 730,800 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 156,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNSS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Genasys in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, Director Daniel H. Mccollum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $129,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $209,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 101,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $714,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,616 shares of company stock worth $1,447,622. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Genasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

GNSS traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $7.38. The company had a trading volume of 233,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,003. Genasys has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. The stock has a market cap of $247.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.68.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Genasys had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 27.61%. Research analysts forecast that Genasys will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genasys is a global provider of critical communications solutions to help keep people safe. During public safety threats and critical business events, the Company?s unified platform of LRAD(TM) systems, Critical Communications as a Service software and integrated solutions provides a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after crisis situations.

