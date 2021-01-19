General Electric (GE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

General Electric (NYSE:GE) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect General Electric to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GE opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

