General Motors (NYSE:GM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.38

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.38 and last traded at $54.14, with a volume of 473317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nomura Instinet raised General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 525,105 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $23,340,917.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,683,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,828,641.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,921,153 shares of company stock worth $83,003,746. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,268,246 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,144,478,000 after buying an additional 1,096,761 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,790,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,710,027,000 after acquiring an additional 327,178 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $539,368,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 71.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,089,454 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703,544 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,041,399 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $415,485,000 after acquiring an additional 432,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

