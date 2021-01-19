Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 61,776 TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. TG Therapeutics accounts for approximately 2.1% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 276.8% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 32.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,653,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 22.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,461,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,244 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the third quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 8.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,684,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,642,000 after buying an additional 600,494 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TGTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $61.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGTX stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.19. 1,592,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,521,472. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.16. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

