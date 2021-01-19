Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. Stitch Fix comprises about 2.6% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stitch Fix worth $3,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 105.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFIX traded up $10.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,275,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.61 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFIX. MKM Partners downgraded Stitch Fix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.52.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $141,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $141,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares in the company, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock worth $15,548,164. Insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

