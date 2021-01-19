Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $2.56 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,626,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,015,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average is $111.85. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

