Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,166 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 2.2% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth $20,888,000. First United Bank Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,136,960. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $78.82 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.388 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

