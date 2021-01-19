Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Sells 860 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 2.3% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period.

BATS MTUM traded up $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $166.52. 1,266,474 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.11.

