Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.30 Million Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

ZM stock traded up $9.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $393.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,365,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,981,630. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.50. The company has a market cap of $112.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 505.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.26 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 366.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $228.00 to $611.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.54.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 69,742 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.38, for a total transaction of $34,200,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,396,233.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,142 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.87, for a total transaction of $28,187,965.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,245,522.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,384 shares of company stock valued at $70,857,108 over the last quarter. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.