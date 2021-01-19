GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.24 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $753,771.10 and approximately $6,091.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000654 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.64 or 0.00429210 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,263.05 or 1.00003753 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00024407 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00025648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000191 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GEO is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

