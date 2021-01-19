GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Price Hits $5.50 on Top Exchanges

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be bought for approximately $5.50 or 0.00015174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $19.18 million and $54,981.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00044931 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.67 or 0.00117665 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00073692 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00249900 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000746 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,179.76 or 0.97016334 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 3,486,496 coins. GHOSTPRISM’s official website is ghostxprism.com

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

GHOSTPRISM can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

