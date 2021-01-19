Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.8% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $22,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,370,000 after acquiring an additional 60,829 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,118,000 after acquiring an additional 63,588 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,037,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.11. 1,071,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,531,280. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.96 and a 200 day moving average of $64.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Guggenheim raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

