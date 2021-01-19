Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $1,894,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $453.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

NOC traded down $2.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $298.02. 1,359,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,824. The firm has a market cap of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.31 and a one year high of $385.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.34 and its 200 day moving average is $314.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

