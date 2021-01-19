Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 177.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $131.85. 1,691,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.44. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $132.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

