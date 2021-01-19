Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,399 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $370.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.94.

PANW stock traded down $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $364.05. The company had a trading volume of 942,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,860. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.47 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The company has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.70 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average is $271.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,784,568.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

