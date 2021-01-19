Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,464 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,721,529 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,963,000 after purchasing an additional 53,969 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,303 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,618,000 after buying an additional 71,772 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 332.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 834 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 407,648 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 65,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RIO. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Liberum Capital cut Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Investec upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

RIO stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,375. The firm has a market cap of $101.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $86.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

