Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 1,283.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 29.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TER stock traded up $3.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $140.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,954. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.57.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,251.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total transaction of $11,721,235.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock worth $33,513,928. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Monday. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

