Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,501 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated makes up about 3.4% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKC traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $93.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,213. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.51 and its 200 day moving average is $96.21. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.