Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,435 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,400,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,684,276,000 after buying an additional 353,588 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 32,349,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,622,564,000 after buying an additional 1,170,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,458,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,952,000 after buying an additional 760,168 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,804,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,633,000 after buying an additional 1,592,405 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,121,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,216,000 after acquiring an additional 721,377 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $6.07 on Tuesday, hitting $131.30. 19,368,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,968,342. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $42.70 and a 52 week high of $134.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.46. The company has a market cap of $680.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.62, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

