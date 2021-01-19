Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stake Decreased by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB owned 0.28% of Glaukos worth $9,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at $25,271,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after buying an additional 343,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 2,247.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 294,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 281,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after buying an additional 217,854 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GKOS stock traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,810. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.24 and a beta of 1.87. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $88.21.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $64.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

