GoldFund One Day Volume Reaches $36.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One GoldFund coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GoldFund has a total market cap of $55,910.82 and approximately $36.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 48.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007221 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006902 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 68.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoldFund Coin Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io . GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

GoldFund Coin Trading

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

