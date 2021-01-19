Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 11.9% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First Command Bank owned 0.43% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $48,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 35,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 292.7% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 95,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 71,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,364,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,835,000 after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.71. 2,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,470. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.98 and its 200 day moving average is $69.83. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $77.11.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.