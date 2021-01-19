Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the December 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

Goldman Sachs BDC stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $18.27. 357,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,840. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $31.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.91%.

In related news, Director Carlos E. Evans purchased 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

