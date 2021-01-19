Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN) Trading Up 0.3%

Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:GMAN)’s stock price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.92. Approximately 1,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Manufacturing Revolution ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares in the last quarter.

