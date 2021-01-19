Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:GBUY) shares traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.56 and last traded at $91.46. 4,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 5,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.13.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 77,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,454,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs New Age Consumer ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter.

