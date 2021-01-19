Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.54

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $7.72. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 131,051 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) from C$11.41 to C$11.69 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.01 million and a PE ratio of -3.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.55.

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) (TSE:GCM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gran Colombia Gold Corp. will post 1.8799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.56%.

In other news, Director Serafino Iacono sold 28,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.10, for a total value of C$229,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns -13,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately C($108,579.48).

Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (GCM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:GCM)

Gran Colombia Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, Sandra K, and the Carla underground mines located in Colombia.

