Grassi Investment Management Acquires Shares of 111,750 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Grassi Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 111,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,090,000. Medtronic makes up 1.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 754,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $78,455,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 405,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $42,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.50 on Tuesday, hitting $118.31. 4,452,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,310. The company has a market cap of $159.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.10. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

