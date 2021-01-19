Grassi Investment Management Has $7.17 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.85. The company had a trading volume of 18,944,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,438,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. The stock has a market cap of $223.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comcast from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.14.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

