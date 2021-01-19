GravityCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,406.00 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 19th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $91,273.19 and approximately $2,406.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00045712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00118233 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00072508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00251789 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000764 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,661.22 or 0.96397026 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,094,399 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

