Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $621.80

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) (LON:GPOR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $621.80 and traded as high as $648.80. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) shares last traded at $643.40, with a volume of 218,578 shares changing hands.

GPOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.23) target price on shares of Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 681.55 ($8.90).

Get Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 659.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 621.80. The stock has a market cap of £1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -11.05.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L)’s payout ratio is presently -22.34%.

Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Company Profile (LON:GPOR)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates Plc (GPOR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.