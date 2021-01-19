Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Trading Up 8.5%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) shares were up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25. Approximately 115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GNCGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $822.68 million, a P/E ratio of 41.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Further Reading: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.