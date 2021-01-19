GreenPower (GRN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $19,564.00

GreenPower (CURRENCY:GRN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. GreenPower has a market capitalization of $92.59 million and approximately $19,564.00 worth of GreenPower was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GreenPower coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GreenPower has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GreenPower alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00044541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00115353 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00072883 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.77 or 0.00246568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000720 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $35,060.48 or 0.95234782 BTC.

GreenPower Profile

GreenPower’s total supply is 3,294,166,501 coins and its circulating supply is 3,231,699,360 coins. GreenPower’s official website is dascoin.com . GreenPower’s official Twitter account is @dascoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GREENPOWER has been designed to serve as a global rewards currency. GREENPOWER was developed on Graphene and claims to feature a highly-efficient operating model. The system reportedly confirms transactions in three seconds and has the capacity to process over 100,000 transactions per second. According to the team, the currency has a fixed supply of coins that have been distributed during the past two years to over 150,000 accounts in over 180 countries. GREENPOWER envisions itself as a store-of-value unit at the center of an ecosystem of companies. GREENPOWER is intended to be the currency used as loyalty rewards by millions of merchants worldwide. “

Buying and Selling GreenPower

GreenPower can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenPower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenPower should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenPower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GreenPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenPower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.