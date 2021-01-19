Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gruma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Gruma alerts:

Gruma stock opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46. Gruma has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $12.60.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, produces, sells, and exports corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crÃªpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; and rice and oats.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Gruma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gruma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.