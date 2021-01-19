GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $13.81

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 254636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.86.

Get GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAH. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the third quarter worth approximately $3,153,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the third quarter worth approximately $538,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 33.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.