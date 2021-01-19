GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded to Outperform at CLSA

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

GSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

NYSE GSX traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 241,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,450. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.15 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $289.53 million during the quarter. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,873,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 751,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Company Profile

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

