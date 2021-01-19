GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Upgraded to Outperform at CLSA

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) was upgraded by stock analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports.
GSX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of GSX Techedu in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Nomura cut GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut GSX Techedu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.
NYSE GSX traded up $5.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 241,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,613,450. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $27.06 and a 52 week high of $141.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.15 and a beta of -0.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of GSX Techedu by 61.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,562,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773,586 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,354,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,167,000 after buying an additional 644,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,631,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,873,000 after buying an additional 143,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GSX Techedu by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,526,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,530,000 after buying an additional 189,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 15,655.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 756,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,911,000 after purchasing an additional 751,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.
GSX Techedu Company Profile
GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.
Recommended Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for GSX Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSX Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.